Reservations still available for Hayner’s Valentine Dinner and a Show

TROY – Reservations are still available for the Hayner’s 2019 Valentine Dinner and a Show on Feb. 8.

This event features a three-course meal in the Hayner mansion and a whole house toast-to-love. After the meal, guests can enjoy comedian-ventriloquist Lynn Trefzger and her zany friends. Trefzger calls herself a vocal illusionist as she introduces guests to sweet little Chole, loveable Bear and ornery Camelot, the camel. Trefzger was named the 2007 Funniest Female by “American Entertainment Magazine.”

The dinner will be prepared by Chef Michael Jannides of Sidney and will include a choice of filet of beef tenderloin, chicken focaccia or grilled stuffed portabella mushrooms. The dinner of choice will be served with three sides, bread, dessert, a complimentary glass of wine, and coffee or iced tea.

The cost for the event is $45.00 per person. The last day to make a reservation is Feb. 3. Individuals can mail in your check or make reservations online using a credit or debit card.

Individuals can learn more at www.troyhayner.org/valentine or call 937-339-0457.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and by gifts to the Friends of Hayner. This uniquely Trojan event is open to everyone at this low fee due to the support of the Friends of Hayner and the citizens of Troy.

Anyone who would like more information about becoming a Friend of the Hayner should call 339-0457 or visit the Hayner website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.