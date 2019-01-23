Author Ann Mann to speak about book “Missing Puzzle Pieces” at Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE – Author Ann Mann will tell her personal story of adoption and her journey to find her biological parents and siblings at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Greenville Public Library.

Mann’s book “Missing Puzzle Pieces” will be for sale after the presentation and also is available from the library.

“I do remember that I always knew I was adopted,” Mann said. “My first memory was of mom telling me I was ‘chosen.’ She told me the story of how she and my dad went to pick out a baby because they wanted one so much. They walked down rows of babies. When they stopped at me, I reached out for my dad’s finger, I had found my new family.”

Registration is not required and light refreshments will be served.