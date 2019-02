GREENVILLE – The Faithful Sons, a Darke County-based quartet, will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at Bible Baptist Church, 510 Front St., Greenville.

The Faithful Sons’ purpose is to carry a gospel ministry through musical expressions. For more information about the quartet, visit its website at www.thefaithfulsons.com or call 937-621-5494 or 937-968-6656.

For more information about Bible Baptist Church, contact Pastor Ronald Isom at 937-547-1239.