Drawing classes scheduled at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY – Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Mary Coleman Allen Art Academy’s instructor Linda Black is offering three drawing classes for beginners this winter and spring.

Students can choose from a graphite, micron marker or colored pencil drawing course.

Black holds an Associate of Applied Science in interior design degree. She also studied fine art at Bob Jones University. In 2017, Black was commissioned to render interior elevations for the Dayton Philharmonic Designers Showhouse. In the past, she taught art to school age children and is looking forward to sharing her knowledge of drawing with pencils, micron markers and colored pencils.

For complete class listings including fees, class times and registration information, visit www.troyhayner.org/classes.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.