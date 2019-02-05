Still time to see art quilts at the Hayner Center

TROY – There’s still time to see and experience Still in Stitches, an exhibit of art quilts by the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

The show will be on display through Feb. 17.

Still in Stitches features more than 30 art quilts by members of the Miami Valley Art Quilt network. Each work is an original piece of art that just happens to take the form of a quilt. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network, visit http://mvaqn.com.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.