3rd Row Boys to perform at Triumphant Christian Center

GREENVILLE – The 3rd Row Boys will present an evening of song and praise at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at Triumphant Christian Center, 1129 South Towne Court, Greenville.

From the third row of the choir to the streets of the world the 3rd Row Boys from central Indiana love harmony and travel with a passion to spread the message of God’s love as they minister to the needs of lost and hurting people. The 3rd Row Boys – Brandon Tiek, Sean Barber and Josh Ranke – have several recordings available. One of their best known “I’ll Meet You at the Gate.”

Positive reviews from across the country indicate that the 3rd Row Boys are grounded in humility, have a spirit filled anointing and sing with impressive harmony as they strive to fill their calling from God, church officials said.

More information is available on the band’s website at www.3rdRowBoys.com.