Holmes, Doyle & Friends VI to meet

ENGLEWOOD – The Agra Treasurers, Dayton’s only Sherlock Holmes society, will hold the sixth annual conference of Holmes, Doyle & Friends on March 29 and 30 at the Clarion Inn, 10 Rockridge Road, Englewood.

This conference, drawing Sherlock Holmes and Victorian fans from several states, features a day of talks about Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes and Doyle’s other writings and various aspects of Victorian Britain. Vendors sell books, magazines and other items associated with Holmes or Victorian Britain, and the Agra Treasurers will raffle door prizes of baskets of English tea, English tobacco or other Holmesian items.

A welcome reception at 6:30 p.m. on March 29 will start the event with a banquet on March 30 at Company 7 BBQ, 1001 S. Main St., Englewood, ending it.

Registration by mail or online is $65 per person with a $5 discount for registrations received before March 15. Anyone who wants to pay at the door is welcome, but the fee then is $80.

The banquet reservation is $20, and the welcome reception and a March 30 luncheon are included in the registration. The lunch must be reserved in advance, though.

Registration forms and more information are available at www.agratreasurers.net.