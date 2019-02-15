DCCA to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish Wave fundraiser

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts will host Irish Wave on March 15 at Montage Cafe in downtown Greenville.

An annual DCCA fundraiser, Irish Wave features Irish music, Irish food and an assortment of beers. According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, the proceeds will benefit DCCA’s many programs including Arts In Education and the Family Theatre Series.

“We promise a good time for a good cause, a win-win situation for everyone,” Jordan said.

The fund-raising party will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, the winner of the Off to the Isle limited edition raffle will be announced at Irish Wave. Raffle tickets costing $100 each are now on sale for a chance to receive a trip for two to Ireland through AAA and Brendan Vacations and can be purchased by contacting DCCA; only 75 raffle tickets will be sold.

Music will be performed by Lone Raven, a popular Ohio-based band known for its eclectic blend of traditional Irish music and original tunes.

In addition to the diverse choice of beers offered for tasting, attendees will receive a commemorative beer glass to take home. For non-beer drinkers, other beverages including wine will be available.

Sponsors for Irish Wave who make possible the performance by Lone Raven are Second National Bank; Edward Jones Investment representatives Dave Connelly, Ryan Carpe and Todd Subler; Dr. Thomas and Suzanne Brown; The Andersons, Inc.; and Midmark Corp.

Tickets for Irish Wave are $40. Individuals can reserve tickets by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or dcca@darkecountyarts.org or purchase the online at DarkeCountyArts.org. Tickets also are available at Montage Cafe.