DCCA presents Great Lakes troubadour Lee Murdock

ARCANUM – Great Lakes troubadour Lee Murdock will sing seafaring songs and share stories of ships that go down and ships that come in when he performs at Arcanum Historical Society’s Wayne Trail House.

A part of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Coffeehouse Series, the show starts at 7 p.m. March 7.

“Lee has uncovered a boundless body of music and stories about the Great Lakes,” DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins said. “These timeless tales of hard work and hard living epitomize the power of music to touch hearts, souls and minds with universal truths.”

According to Rawlins, Murdock is a fluent instrumentalist who combines ragtime, Irish, blues and folk styles with his flair for storytelling in songs.

“Lee says that he looks for songs with interesting stories that will not only appeal to folk music enthusiasts but also to people who think they don’t like folk music,” Rawlins said. “His talents are perfectly suited to our intimate Coffeehouse shows, which are similar to sitting in a comfortable living room with friends and neighbors who interact with each other and the performer.”

DCCA’s Coffeehouse Series, which presents artists performing in an inviting social setting where food and drink are also available, is sponsored by Rodney Oda, Steve and Eileen Litchfield, and The Andersons. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

DCCA also receives operating support from the Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial as well as funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. DCCA membership contributions also help support this series.

Tickets for this concert by Lee Murdock are $10 and can be reserved by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or dcca@darkecountyarts.org; tickets also are available online at www.darkecountyarts.org and will be sold at the door if any remain by showtime.

Murdock also will perform the music and history of the Great Lakes for fourth through sixth graders in all local public schools March 4 through March 8; these performances are free and open to the public.