Oakland Church of the Brethren to perform ‘Just a Little Crazy’

BRADFORD – Oakland Church of the Brethren will present “Just a Little Crazy” by Renee Rebman as its 2019 Dinner Theater production.

The play is being produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Company.

“Just a Little Crazy” is the story of a zany but lovable family. After a disagreement with her boyfriend, Nola goes back to stay with her parents while she tries to sort out her problems. Instead of finding the peace and quiet she needs, she finds the house is in a state of confusion. Her father is no help, her mother is busy redecorating, and Aunt Maggie has moved in. She has her own problems, having possibly poisoned her cat – and maybe her husband. Missing money, food poisoning and the unexpected arrival of the boyfriend, Quincy, throws the whole family into chaos.

Members of the cast include Alison Klingler as Nola Tupper, Doug Warvel as Lawrence Tupper, Chelsea Fields as Audrey Tupper, Betty Byrd as Aunt Maggie, Charlene Godown as Helen Clark and Holden Klingler as Quincy Reardon. Betty Byrd is the director.

Oakland’s dinner theater is well-known throughout the community. Those who attend are greeted with valet parking and will enjoy wholesome entertainment. Those who attend the dinner on March 9 will enjoy a freshly prepared meal.

The play will be performed on March 9 and 10 as a matinee at 2 p.m. with snacks at intermission. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. March 9 with the play following at 8 p.m. The cost for the matinees is $10. The cost for the dinner and presentation is $22 for adults. Children 12 and younger will pay $15.

Individuals can make reservations by calling Brenda Coblentz at 937-548-1895 between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. Tickets are going quickly so individuals are encouraged to order soon.

Proceeds from the dinner theater will go to help build schools in Nigeria.

The church is located at 8058 Horatio-Harris Creek Road, Bradford. This is 2.5 miles north of Gettysburg and 4 miles east of State Route 121 North.