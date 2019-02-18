Ohio State University glee clubs, high school choirs to perform

RICHMOND, Ind. – Three eastern Indiana schools are performing a concert with The Ohio State University’s Men and Women’s Glee Clubs this week in Richmond, Indiana.

New Castle, Connersville and Richmond high school choirs will perform three numbers to open the concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Civic Hall Performing Arts Center in Richmond High School, 380 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond.

Advance tickets are $8 for students and $12 for adults, and $15 at the door.

Ohio State Women’s Glee Club will perform “The Echoing Green,” “Suscepit Israel,” “1941,” “Richer for Her,” “Love is a Rain of Diamonds” and “Cancion de los Tsachilas.”

Ohio State Men’s Glee Club will perform “Songs of the Big 10,” “A Jubilant Gloria,” “And Death Shall Have No Dominion,” “Music in the Air,” and two folk tunes, “Shenandoah” and “Bright Morning Stars.”

For the finale, all of the approximately 350 high school and Ohio State singers will combine to perform “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” together.

High school conductor Randy Ecker will conduct “The Awakening,” Roger Tyler will conduct “All Too Soon,” and Matthew Hurst will lead “Soon Ah Will Be Done.”

The New Castle Chorale has 39 students, the Richmond Chamber Singers and Symphonic Choir has 60 students, and the Connersville High School Choir has 100 students.

For more information or to order tickets, call 765-973-3350, go online to www.civichall.com or visit the Civic Hall box office between 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. weekdays. A $5 fee is charged for credit card processing to cover costs.

Performances at Civic Hall by school ensembles and nationally touring performers are sponsored by Richmond Community Schools and Civic Hall Associates.