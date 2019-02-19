Jay County Civic Theatre to host information meeting

PORTLAND, Ind. – There will be an information night for anyone interested in being involved in Jay County Civic Theatre’s production of “Newsies.”

The meeting will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday in room 205 upstairs at John Jay Center for Learning, 101 S. Meridian St., Portland, Indiana. This session is an opportunity to meet with director Jason McGraw and some of the staff and learn what will be expected during the audition process.

Auditions will be March 11 and 12 at Arts Place, 131 E. Walnut St., Portland. Show dates are June 6-9, also at Arts Place.

Anyone with questions may email jaycountycivic@gmail.com.