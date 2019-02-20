Troy-Hayner Cultural Center presents ‘A League of Their Own’

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show “A League of Their Own” at 7:30 p.m. March 1.

Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating and popcorn and soft drinks. All films are free and open to the public.

Penny Marshall directed this 1992 film that stars Tom Hanks, Lori Petty, Madonna and Geena Davis. Set during World War II, the movie focuses on a women’s baseball league that is formed to prevent the game from becoming dormant while the male baseball players are off fighting in the war. “A League of Their Own” is rated PG and contains mature content.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday9a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.