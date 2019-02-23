‘Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans’ to play at at Greenville Public Library’s Third Floor Film Series

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library Third Floor Film Series will screen the 1927 silent classic “Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans” in March.

Directed by F.W. Murnau, “Sunrise” tells the story of a failing marriage that finds new hope and energy.

The film opens on an unnamed farming couple who are clearly miserable in their life together. The husband (George O’Brien) is having an affair with a “woman from the city” who is vacationing in the countryside. She convinces him to murder his wife (Janet Gaynor) and run away with her to the city.

He agrees, but when remorse stays his hand, he and his wife rekindle their love. The film is an exploration of love, grief and the meaning of happiness, told in the gothic style Murnau helped pioneer as a major director in the German Expressionist movement.

Patrons can join at 6:30 p.m. March 5 at the library for the screening of “Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans.” Free popcorn, candy and soft drinks will be provided, and David Nilsen will lead a brief discussion after the film.