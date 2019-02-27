Jay County Fiber Arts Festival celebrating 16th anniversary

PORTLAND, Ind. – The Jay County Visitor and Tourism Bureau will hold its 16th annual Jay County Fiber Arts Festival on March 8 and March 9 at the Jay Community Center located at 115 E. Water St. Portland, Indiana.

The two-day event devoted to the fiber arts will include classes, hands-on activity and a variety of demonstrations. At 6 p.m. March 8, Kate Larson, a well-known fiber artist loves using fiber arts as a bridge between art and agriculture. She is the author of “The Practical Spinner’s Guide: Wool” (Interweave, 2015) and several videos, including “How to Spin Yarn to Knit.” Her work has appeared in Spin-Off, Jane Austen Knits and more. Individuals can follow her at KateLarsonTextiles.com.

On both days there will be an opportunity for children to earn a fun patch. Limberlost Naturalist Curt Burnette will have a display table on Limberlost wildlife with a focus on how fibers are used in nature, and storyteller Sheron McClung will keep the kids entertained with her Mother Goose stories.

Guests can stop by the Jay County Solid Waste Management District booth at the Fiber Fest and spend a few moments making a “Firefly” from recycled items. The young at heart will enjoy this make-it-and-take-it item. A variety of demonstrating both days and activities for the children are planned.

The Fiber Arts Festival will feature fiber artists of all descriptions. There will be vendors of all kinds of fibers from the common to the exotic, including wool, mohair, angora, flax, alpaca, cotton, silk and even buffalo. Other related items will be for sale including sweater yarn, homemade soap and equipment for all fiber crafting needs. This is an opportunity to observe fiber artists in a relaxed atmosphere and to purchase their products. Homemade food also is available both days.

For more information or to register for classes visit http://fiberarts.visitjaycounty.com/ or contact Gyneth Augsburger at the Jay County Visitor and Tourism Bureau at 260-726-3366 or email infojc@visitjaycounty.com.

Date Activity Hours Admission fee

March 7 Classes by pre-registration 5-8 p.m. Not open to public

March 8 Open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $1 (12 and younger free)

March 8 Classes by pre-registration 9 a.m.-4 p.m. None

March 8 Limberlost display Noon-3 p.m. Free

March 8 Storytelling 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free

March 8 Recycle craft 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free

March 8 Kate Larson lecture 6-7 p.m. Free

March 9 Open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $1 (12 and younger free)

March 9 Classes by pre-registration 9 a.m.-4 p.m. None

March 9 Limberlost display Noon-3 p.m. Free

March 9 Storytelling 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free

March 9 Recycle craft 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free