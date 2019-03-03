Arcanum Middle School Drama Department presents ‘School for Nerds’

ARCANUM – Drama Club students at Arcanum Middle School have been busy preparing for their upcoming production of “School for Nerds” written by R. Eugene Jackson.

In the production, Brawny Preparatory High School, home of the fighting Hippopotami and national winner of every sports award known to man, is about to be closed because it has failed to graduate a single student in its entire history. So nerds ride to the academic rescue.

The play, under the direction of Marla Miller and Joel Hootman, will be presented Friday and Saturday in the Arcanum-Butler School Cafetorium. Performances begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.