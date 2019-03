CELINA — Tickets are on sale now for this year’s Celina High School Spring Musical, “Newsies.”

The performance dates and times are April 5, 6, 12 and 13 at 8 p.m. and April 7 and 14 at 3 p.m.

All seats are reserved, and tickets are $9 each. Individuals may purchase tickets by calling Sheila Gudorf at 419-586-1494.