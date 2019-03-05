Jazz in March at Hayner planned with Craig Bailey and the Ohio Jazz Players

TROY – Hayner host Keigo Hirakawa will bring jazz legend Craig Bailey and his Ohio Jazz Players for a Jazz in March concert at 7:30 p.m. March 16.

Bailey emerged in the 1990s to become one of the most inventive and significant reed players of his generation. A native of Cincinnati, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1984; he later earned his Master of Arts in jazz from New York’s Queens College.

After moving to New York in 1985, Bailey worked with big bands led by Charlie Persip (1985-86), Slide Hampton and Ray Charles (1987-2003). He also worked with Panama Francis’ swing combos and recorded with the Nancy Banks Orchestra and Bobby Watson ‘s big band. Bailey joined the Tana Reid Quintet in 1991, and in 1995 he recorded his debut album as a leader: “A New Journey” (Candid Records).

Shortly before the concert, at 7 p.m., Hirakawa will conduct an introductory interview with Bailey. Guests are invited to come early and learn a bit about Bailey’s influences, experience and inspiration.

This concert is offered free to the public because of the support of its residents. It is funded through a local tax levy of the Troy City School District and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.