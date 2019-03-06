DCCA presents a tribute to piano men Elton John, Billy Joel

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts will present “Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel” on March 30 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall.

The show, the third of DCCA’s Artists Series 2018-19 Ruby Anniversary season, starts at 8 p.m.

“This timeless music reaches across generations to appeal to an audience from many demographics and almost all ages,” DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins said. “Broadway veterans Craig A. Myer and Donnie Kehr bring the iconic piano men Elton John and Billy Joel to life in an unbelievable concert featuring legendary songs that everyone knows and loves.”

Craig A. Meyer has appeared on film and television, toured throughout the United States as Skimbleshanks in the Broadway musical “Cats” and internationally with music legends Barry Manilow and Frankie Valli. Donnie Kehr has originated roles in award winning musicals such as “Jersey Boys,” “The Who’s Tommy” and “Billy Elliot” and appeared in films including Clint Eastwood’s film version of “Jersey Boys” as well as on stage with musical icons Pete Townshend and Frankie Valli.

According to Rawlins, Meyer and Kehr will face off with two pianos occupying center stage, accompanied by the all-star musicians and backup singers of “The Rocket Band” to present a dynamic interactive concert celebrating two pop music giants.

“In addition to ‘Piano Man,’ you’ll hear ‘Crocodile Rock,’ ‘Just the Way You Are,’ ‘Rocket Man’ and on and on through a familiar and beloved list of hits,” Rawlins said.

“Piano Men” is sponsored by Coppock-Hole Trust, Greenville National Bank and The Advocate & The Early Bird Newspaper. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

DCCA also receives operating support from the Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial as well as funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show.

Tickets for “Piano Men” are $25, and can be purchased by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or dcca@darkecountyarts.org; tickets also are available online at www.darkecountyarts.org and will be sold at the door if any remain by showtime.

Patrons are reminded that parking is now available at the new parking lot at the site of the now-demolished junior high building, including four handicap-accessible spaces just outside the now readily accessible entrance on the west side of St. Clair Memorial Hall; the lot can be entered from Armstrong Street and Central Avenue.