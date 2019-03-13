Darke County Civic Theater to present ‘Cinderella’

GREENVILLE – Darke County Civic Theater will present a full length family production of “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. March 23 and 2 p.m. March 24 at St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville.

This tale is narrated by Thelma (Georgia Wetzel) and Louise (Katelyn Conway), two old ladies from the swamps of Louisiana. Beautiful Ella (Grace Krauss) has been forced into domestic servitude by her jealous stepmother (Heather Voisard) and ugly stepsisters (Olivia Wetzel and Sarah Crumrine), though she keeps a positive outlook with the help of her three chatty mice friends, Ben (Cody Reed), Jerry (Karrah Hayslip) and Alfy (Maia Wisner) as well as the family dog, Brutus (Tyler Howell).

The King and Queen (Sam Ploch and Elizabeth Moss) decide its time for the prince (Erick Lee) to get married and invite every young maiden in the kingdom to the Royal Ball. With the help of a forgetful, but funny, Fairy Godmother (Nancy Miltenberger), Ella (now Cinderella) instantly catches the Prince’s eye.

As the clock strikes midnight, Cinderella races from the castle in an attempt to get home before the last strike. In her haste, she loses her slipper and the Prince is left to search for his love.

The performance also features Parker Francis, Abby Krauss, Molly Krauss, Emma Miller, Wyatt Reed, Jessica Setser Anna Stump, Abigail Voisard and Amelia Zimmer.

The show is directed by Chris Chapa, with assistant director Connie DeSchepper. Laura Francis, Lacey Snyder and Kylie Voisard are tasked with the job of stage managers, and Nicole Scott acts as the producer.

Tickets can be purchase until March 22 by visiting Readmore’s Hallmark (524 S. Broadway St., Greenville) from Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets will cost $7 presale or $10 at the door.

There will not be reserved seating, as seating will be based on first-come, first-serve basis. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to show time.

For more information, visit DCCT’s website at www.darkecountycivictheater.org or email darkecountycivictheater@gmail.com.