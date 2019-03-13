The Hit Men to perform in New Bremen

NEW BREMEN – Lock One Community Arts will have The Hit Men perform on April 7.

The Hit Men are five musicians and singers who throughout the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s toured and recorded with some of the biggest names in the music business – stars from Frankie Valli and Carly Simon, to Tommy James, Carole King, Cat Stevens, Jim Croce, Cheap Trick, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Barry Manilow, Rod Stewart, Blood Sweat & Tears and many more.

The Hit Men are not a tribute act. They are not the former cast of a Broadway musical. They are the actual artists who helped rocket so many songs to the top of the billboard charts.

The performance will take place at the New Bremen High School, James F. Dicke Auditorium at 3 p.m. April 7. Tickets can be purchased by calling 567-356-2048, at Western Ohio True Value Hardware in Minster or at the door the day of the show. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students.