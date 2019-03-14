Drawing Room Chamber Concert to feature Amanda Roberts and friends

TROY – Amanda Roberts is making the hammered dulcimer a popular instrument in the Miami Valley.

She won first place in the 2017 National Hammer Dulcimer Championship. She is a collaborative pianist with Wright State University and pianist for the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Chorus. Roberts is active as a composer and arranger for hammered dulcimer and is co-founder of Composers of Ohio Cooperative Organization for Acoustic Music.

Roberts will perform for the Drawing Room Chamber Series on March 26 in Hayner’s Ballroom. Guests are encouraged to come early as this free concert is expected to fill up quickly.

Joining Roberts will be Suzanne Dickey (Celtic harp), Joel Thompson (cello) and Mike McDermott (guitar).

Since 1998 this series has provided a rare opportunity to share the rich vocabulary of chamber music in the Hayner’s intimate listening room. It is presented on the last Tuesday of most months in the school year. It is free to the public because of the generosity of the citizens of Troy and Hayner’s sponsors.

Individuals can learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.