Englewood Art Festival seeks artists, parade participants

ENGLEWOOD – The 46th annual Englewood Art Festival will be held Aug. 10 and 11.

Applications from artists and parade participants are being accepted by the Englewood Festival and Arts Commission. Artists are asked to submit photos of their handmade original work for review by the Festival Exhibitor’s Committee.

The parade is a prelude to all of the festival events and will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 10. The parade committee will accept applications through July 18.

Applications for these events may be found at www.englewood.oh.us/237/Englewood-Festival or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.