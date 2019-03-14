Poetry At Hayner event will feature a mosaic of voices

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announced a new poetry event at 7:30 p.m. April 6.

Poetry At Hayner will feature 12 poets in “a mosaic of voices” to encourage a variety of subject matter, perspective, rhythm and meaning. Guests will hear landscape poems as well as performance poems because poetry can speak to everyone.

The 2019 poet roster as of now includes John Booth, Grace Curtis, David Garrison, Pauletta Hansel, Herbert Woodward Martin, T. J. McGuire, Chuck Salmons, Shannon Saylors, Elizabeth Cantonwine Schmidt and Kerry Trautman.

Some of these poets have a long history in the art of poetry and others are students noticed for their promise and craft. The invited poets will read their own works in five-minute segments followed by an intermission featuring hors d’oeuvres and a wine bar.

The second half of the evening will feature an open mic hour. Time slots are limited. Individuals may sign up to read a poem of their own at the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. Individuals can watch the Hayner website to read the complete list of invited poets for the 2019 Poetry at Hayner.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

For more information regarding this free event and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, call 339-0457 or visit its website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.