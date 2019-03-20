DCCA presents re-imagined Peter Pan as told by Wendy Darling

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts will present “Underneath a Magical Moon,” a retelling of the Peter Pan tale from the perspective of an up-to-date Wendy Darling, on April 7 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville.

The last presentation of DCCA’s 2018-19 Family Theatre season, the show starts at 2 p.m. From Tutti Frutti Productions, a children’s theater company based in the United Kingdom, the show has won highly positive response in its native land and now is touring internationally.

According to DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins, “Underneath a Magical Moon” will enthrall adults and delight children with its imaginative story-telling, exquisite music and talented cast.

“A magical, yet down-to-earth modern-day version of this classic tale, this show will transport its audience from an ordinary 20th century backyard to Neverland and back,” Rawlins said. “Truly a wonderful and warm piece of theater, “Underneath a Magical Moon” is simply delightful and will happily convince you that nothing is impossible if you just close your eyes and believe.”

Sponsors of DCCA’s Family Theatre Series are Second National Bank, Greenville Federal, James Steyer Fund of Darke County Foundation, Edison State Community College, Gordon Orthodontics, Jordan Insurance Agency, Wayne HealthCare, Greenville Rotary Club and Family Health. The series also receives support from the Jean Louise Thieme Fund of the Darke County Foundation and DCCA memberships.

This performance is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council, a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experience to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally and economically.

DCCA also receives operating support from the Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial as well as funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for “Underneath a Magical Moon” cost $5 and may be obtained by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or dcca@darkecountyarts.org; tickets are available online at www.darkecountyarts.org and also will be sold at Greenville Public Library, Readmore’s Hallmark and Darke County Welcome Center in downtown Greenville, Worch Memorial Library in Versailles and will be available at the door if any remain by showtime.