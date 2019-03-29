Portland to host model, picture car show

PORTLAND, Ind. – One of the largest scale model events in the Midwest will be April 6 as the the fifth annual Shutterbug Show will be held at the Jay County Fairgrounds in Portland, Indiana.

Modelers of all ages will arrive in the city from across the Midwest to show and display their works of art. The event hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Modelers will range from 6 to 100 years of age.

There is no charge for spectators. Models registration is from 8 a.m.-noon. The entry fee $5 for the first model and $2 for each additional model.

The show also will have several vendors displaying their treasures. This will be a family event with door prizes, giveaways and concessions.

There will be a “make and take” program for the kids and handicap individuals who may not be able to afford a model. They will get to put together a model with the help of the more experienced modelers. They also will get to take the model home with them. This is sponsored by Revell Model Co., Phil’s Hobby Show, Jay County REMC and Jay County Tourism Bureau.

The event also will host the “Shutterbug Picture Car & Truck Show.” People will bring photographs of their cars, trucks and motorcycles to participate in a “picture car show” to be judged with top 25 awards, dash plaques and door prizes. Registration for the picture show is 8 a.m.-noon with the entry fee $10 per picture.

The event is sponsored in part by the Jay County Visitors Bureau and Jay County REMC Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.

For more information, contact event Chairman Ed Ferguson at 260-273-1447 or usaavertising@yahoo.com.