Ketrow Foundation supports DCCA arts programs for children

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Center for the Arts recognized the Ketrow Foundation for its support of DCCA’s programs for children.

“DCCA is pleased to receive continual generous support from community organizations such as the Ketrow Foundation. With their assistance, we are able to fulfill our mission of cultural enrichment for the community,”DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan said.

“Ketrow Foundation’s support of children’s programming makes it possible for us to present wonderful, creativity enhancing Family Theatre Series programs at an affordable ticket price and enables all Darke County public school students to experience a professional artistic program each year,” Jordan continued. “We are absolutely thrilled to see the children in our community receive the benefit of their generosity and ensuring the opportunity to learn and grow through the arts.”

Featured productions in the 2018-19 season included comedic juggling performance of “Playing By Air” on Nov. 18; Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s glowing production of “Rainbow Fish,” based on the classic children’s book, on Feb. 10; and on April 7 “Underneath a Magical Moon” from Tutti Fruitti Productions, a re-imagining of the Peter Pan tale as it would be told by Wendy.

Thanks to continued community support, ticket prices have remained at $5 since the first Family Theatre Series performance in 1997.

DCCA Arts In Education programs for 2018-19 season included Kathakaar (grades K-3) “The Spinning Storytellers” sharing history and culture of India. Lee Murdock shared music and history of the Great Lakes (grades 4-6); Alpin Hong (grades 7 and 8), a Darke County favorite, returned bringing his own “pianistic firebrand” to St. Clair Memorial Hall; and Jonathan Kingham (grades 9-12) shared creative songwriting. In addition to performing for junior high students, Hong also was presented as part of the DCCA Artists Series.

Arts In Education artists are generally in residence for a week as they tour all of the eight public school districts in Darke County. These programs are open to the public; individuals can contact the DCCA office for more information.

