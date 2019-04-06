British sounds comes to the USAF Museum

DAYTON – The Air Force Band of Flight from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will perform a free rock-and-roll concert at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on May 11.

Doors will open at 6:30p.m. with the performance set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The band will play music from the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Queen, The Who and the Rolling Stones. Guests will hear songs such as Blackbird, Lady Madonna, Tumblin’ Dice, Satisfaction, Good Times Bad Times, Under Pressure, Won’t Get Fooled Again and many more.

The Air Force Band of Flight concert is free and seating is available on a first-come, first served basis. There will be no tickets issued for this concert so guests are encouraged to come early.

For any questions, contact the 88th Air Base Wing public affairs office at 522-3252.