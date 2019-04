CELINA – Tickets still are available for this year’s Celina High School Spring Musical, “Disney’s Newsies.”

Performances will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Celina Education Complex auditorium

Tickets are $9, and all seats are reserved. Individuals can call 419-586-1494 to reserve tickets. Tickets also will be available at the door the day of the performances.