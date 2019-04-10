Tickets on sale for Jay County Civic Theatre’s production of ‘Newsies’

PORTLAND, Ind. – Tickets for Jay County Civic Theatre’s production of “Newsies” are on sale now.

The show is directed by Jason McGraw, and the cast includes Matthew Bruce of Anna, Ohio, as Jack Kelly; Erin Clune of St. Henry, Ohio, as Katherine Plummer; Trevor Alicea of Portland, Indiana, as Davey; Isaac Osterfeld of Coldwater, Ohio, as Crutchie; and Jennifer McGraw of Portland, Indiana, as Medda Larkin.

Shows are scheduled for: 7 p.m. June 6, 7 p.m. June 7, 7 p.m. June 8 and 2 p.m. June 9 at Arts Place, 131 E. Walnut St., Portland.

Advance tickets are $8 for students/children and $10 for adults. Tickets are available by visiting artsland.org, by calling 260-726-4809 or at Arts Place, 131 E. Walnut St., Portland. Tickets purchased June 6 or later will be $10 for students and $12 for adults.

The production is based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White and originally was produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Newsies is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials also are supplied by MTI.