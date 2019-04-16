Native art classes planned

PORTLAND, Ind. – Classes in contemporary and traditional Native American arts are being offered April 27 and 28 in the Women’s Building of the Jay County Fairgrounds in Portland, Indiana.

Four adult classes for ages 12 and older and one class for age 6 and older are offered. The arts classes are sponsored by National Center for Great Lakes Native American Culture, Inc., also in Portland, with support in part from the Region 5 Arts Partner Community Foundation of Randolph County, Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, with funds from the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Partial scholarships are available through support from friends of NCGLNAC.

Classes offered for age 12 and up are:

Survival skills – historic and modern – Students will learn a multitude of historical living skills and how they compare with modern methods, including fire starting and cooking on an open fire.

Quilled fire striker hanger – Students will learn two basic porcupine quill embroidery stitches to create a braintan leather hanger for a fire striker.

Fire starting – The above two classes will come together to learn how to make a fire with flint and steel.

Seed beds and trade beads – Students will make a small lined wool or leather pouch with leather strap, seed bead design and edging. They also will make two pairs of earrings using real historic trade beads, some more than 200 years old.

Lenni Lenape culture and camp – April 27 only – Students will set up a typical historic Lenni Lenape (Delaware) camp including building a wigwam of bent saplings and canvas and learn about the Lenni Lenape culture and lifeways.

Class offered for age 6 and up are:

Eastern woodlands culture – Students will, as time permits, make a beaded necklace or bracelet, corn husk doll, a rainstick, use homemade clay for a cup or bowl, make a possibles bag, a ribbon decorative pouch or a basket. On April 28 the children will join the Lenne Lenape camp to learn Delaware culture and how to take down a camp.

Registration for the classes is requested by April 21. Class registration for adults is $50 for NCGLNAC members, $75 for non-members and $20 for the children’s class. Some classes have an additional materials fee.

For more information, contact Cultural Arts Class Chair Kay Neumayr at kay.neumayr@ncglanac.com or 765-426-3022.