Adoption almost a reality

Hey, good news! The way it looks the adoption is going to happen before long! The adoption worker contacted us today wondering if she could come next Wednesday, (which happens to be on Daniel’s birthday), and bring out a bunch of paperwork, medical history, and the likes. Yippee! That news is enough to get everyone excited around here.

I can’t quite imagine what it will be like to actually settle down and finally call the foster children our own (though they are really the Lord’s). What will it be like to not have any more paperwork, red tape, appointments, and most of all; to not have the question lurking in the back of your mind of, “What if something were to turn up and turn plans inside out?”

At any rate, by the time all is finalized I’m hoping to come out with bushels of patience and heaps of unconditional love and endurance. It’s like I told God, “I’m willing to wade through any waters you have for me to brave, it’s just that I long for your work in my heart through it all.” And you know, each day is a new beginning, if we fail we’re forgiven at the moment we repent. I never cease marveling how God keeps loving us and granting new beginnings as we trust in Him.

As we think of the upcoming adoption, there are lots of things we’re eagerly planning for. Included in this is the celebration party we want to have, which will hopefully be by the end of September. As I mentioned earlier, you are all invited to come and spend the evening with us as we fellowship together, have dinner, and praise God for making the adoption possible as well as his adoption to us, making us His very own. If you are interested in joining, please drop a note in the mail beforehand and I will send you more info as soon as plans are finalized.

If you are not able to attend and would like an adoption announcement you may jot a note and send it our way, we will be more than happy to send you one. Our mailing address is 10510 E350th Ave, Flat Rock IL 62427.

Rayni is all excited about the adoption even though she does not fully grasp it. She knows it involves her and that we are all super excited about it. As she heals from her traumatic past she is developing a very tender heart that is super sensitive to others, especially if they are sad or hurt. If I don’t miss my guess, she will someday be a tremendous asset in helping little children and babies.

For Jesse, I have often laughingly said that I couldn’t wait to hear him preach someday. His strong voice carries like few others I’ve heard, and what he does is done seriously with his whole might.

Julia has been a little gem in helping with the children, especially the foster children. When they just need some time to unwind, it’s not uncommon for her to take one of them downstairs and give them rides on one of the hammocks until they have calmed down. She also enjoys putting them to sleep on the hammocks. Since homeschooling started, she is occupied with that in the forenoon. We’ll be filling you in on more school details in a couple of weeks from now.

There are few dishes the children enjoy more these Summer days than the refreshing fruit slush we made a couple of weeks ago. We peeled and sliced 1 3/4 bushels of peaches. Some of it was used for slush and the rest we lightly sweetened and added orange juice concentrate to keep them from turning brown and add some extra flavor, then stuck them in the freezer. Now I grab a container from the freezer and let it thaw until nice and slushy, then serve it to my family. Without fail, it is a treat for all of us.

Fruity Summer Slush

1 quart sliced peaches

Six bananas, sliced

6 oz. orange juice concentrate

1 cup of water

½ cup sugar or to taste

One teaspoon Stevia (optional)

Instructions

Stir all together, refrigerate or freeze. If you like, try adding a handful of grapes, blueberries, raspberries, or some crushed pineapple for some extra flavor.

By Gloria Yoder

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427

