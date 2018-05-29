Firefighters hustle to save hogs from blaze

VERSAILLES — An unknown number of hogs perished in an early morning fire Monday northwest of Versailles.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., fire units responded to the scene of a hog barn fire at the 6700 block of Brown Road. Reportedly, three of the five structures at the site were completely ablaze upon their arrival. Firefighters worked quickly to get many of the hogs out of danger and contain the fire.

Versailles Fire Chief Brian Pearson said he does not yet have a reckoning on how many hogs were killed or the cost of damage to the structures.

“The owner mentioned that it’s going to take a few days until they get the area cleaned and assessed,” he said. “Other than the departments that responded, I cannot give any accurate figures until I hear back from the [owners]. We moved live hogs into other barns, and then they have to get a count from the additional hogs that were in there.”

Departments responding to the scene included Russia, Osgood, North Star, Burkettsville, Rossburg, Ansonia, Greenville Township and Gettysburg. No firefighters suffered injuries fighting the blaze. The fire remains under investigation.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com