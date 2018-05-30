Catholic Adult Singles Club schedules June events

DARKE COUNTY – The Catholic Adult Singles Club, which enables its members to enjoy the company of fellow single adults through weekly activities, has scheduled events throughout the month of June.

The group will meet for bowling and supper on Sunday in Coldwater. It will meet at the Winery at Versailles on June 9.

The group will take a nature walk and have supper on June 17 in Troy. It will partake in putt-putt golf and supper on June 24 in St. Marys and New Bremen. The group will attend mass and supper on June 30 in Piqua.

For more information concerning the Catholic Adult Singles Club or any of the activities, call Eileen Lamm at 419-678-8691.