St. Mary’s Catholic Community to host day of prayer and renewal

GREENVILLE – St. Mary’s Catholic Community will host a day of prayer and renewal from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Mary Church.

The theme is “strengthening families and family values through our faith.” Sister Marie Day and Michael and Margaret Fenelon will share strategies for protecting and strengthening families through faith.

There will be a light lunch provided. Childcare will be provided.

Reservations are required. Call 937-916-5020 or 937-417-1305 to make a reservation. Guests are asked to advise if they will bring children so adequate child care providers will be available.

There will be no charge for this informative day.