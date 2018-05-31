Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs program scheduled

WAYNE LAKES – Sessions are scheduled throughout June and July for Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs.

The events will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on June 6, June 13, June 20, June 27, July 4, July 11, July 18 and July 25. Registration will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. each day.

The free program is open to boys and girls 5 to 15 years old. It will be held at Wayne Lakes, Iroquois, off Ohio 121.

All children must be accompanied by an adult through the program. There is a limit of five children per adult.

Limited fishing equipment will be available. Guests are invited to bring their own fishing equipment.

The Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs program teaches personal safety, responsibility, fishing fundamentals and much more.

For more information, call 937-678-7864.