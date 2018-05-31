Arcanum MVCTC FFA recognized at state convention

COLUMBUS – Members of the Arcanum–MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the 90th Ohio FFA State Convention held on May 3 and 4 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

Members were recognized for various accomplishments at their second state convention after being reestablished as a FFA chapter. While in Columbus members were able to attend the Ohio FFA Career Expo, tour The Ohio State University Agriculture Engineering Building and attend convention sessions that included motivational speakers Gian Paul Gonzalez, Greg Ibach and National FFA Secretary Erica Baier.

During Convention’s first session, Samantha McAllister walked across the stage to receive recognition for the chapter’s charitable contribution to the Dayton Children’s Hospital with money raised through the Arcanum Lions Club Walk for Pediatric Cancer.

During the fourth session three of the chapter officers recognized for their Gold Rated Officer Books. They were Treasurer Jacob Osswald, Secretary Alexandria Less and Reporter Austin Fourman.

While at the convention the Arcanum MVCTC FFA members were able to pick up their banners for placing top five in the state in three career development events. The chapter placed fifth in Ag Tech and mechanical systems, fourth in farm business management and fifth in grain merchandising.

To cap off the convention trip, during the fifth and final session five members of the chapter were awarded the State FFA Degree. The State FFA Degree is earned by less than 2 percent of Ohio FFA members and is the highest honor the Ohio FFA Association can bestow on a member. The Arcanum students who were presented the degree were: Alexandria Less, Samantha McAllister, Zachary Smith, Jacob Osswald and Alex Weiss.

Members attending the convention were: Isaac Smith, Austin Stephens, Blayne Hess, Raymond Denniston, Samantha McAllister, Sidney McAllister, Hannah Rammel, Vance Wetzel, Zach Smith, Alex Less and Jacob Osswald. The Arcanum Agricultural Education Department is a satellite program of the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.