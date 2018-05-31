Versailles FFA named No. 1 chapter in the state in growing leaders

COLUMBUS – The Versailles FFA chapter traveled to Columbus on May 3 and 4 to participate in the 90th annual State FFA Convention.

The theme of the 2018 convention was “I Can. We Will.” The convention is a way to recognize the accomplishments of FFA members and chapters throughout the state. Versailles was recognized in many areas including: top 10 chapter, state degrees, state CDE’s and proficiency winners.

On the morning of May 3, five proficiency finalists attended interviews, and six members of the Versailles FFA chapter presented three, 15-minute PowerPoint presentations that highlighted the three categories of the National FFA chapter application, which include: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening ag. Versailles was named among the top 10 chapters in each division and placed first in the state in growing leaders portion. Courtney Batten and Tessa Tyo presented the presentation for the growing leaders portion, Cole Luthman and Caden Buschur presented in the strengthening ag portion, and Marcus Berger and Isaac Gehret presented in the building communities portion. As a result of the presentations and interviews Versailles FFA was an overall chapter and named as an Ohio FFA Gold Medal Chapter.

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree in the state of Ohio. To receive the State FFA Degree, members must turn in their record books, along with an application. They must meet requirements in the area of SAE, chapter involvement and leadership roles. This year Versailles FFA had 14 members from the chapter receive this award, and they were recognized on May 4 at the convention. The members who received this degree were: Toby George, Jacob Wuebker, Ben Albers, Marcus Berger, Cole Luthman, Dallas Hess, Courtney Batten, Grace McEldowney, Kayla Bohman, Shelbie Schmitmeyer, Colleen Gehret, Gavin Lawrence, Andrew Heckman and Ben Davis.

The Versailles FFA also was well represented with proficiency winners at the State FFA Convention. Those who placed first in their proficiency award area will have their applications sent to the national level for further competition. Versailles FFA had five winners in their proficiency area which were: Toby George, Jacob Wuebker, Jamie Hart, Aaron Knapke and Shelbie Schmitmeyer. Toby George placed first in his division of diversified livestock for his SAE at Wuebker Farms. Jacob Wuebker won first place in his division of swine placement and second place in his diversified agriculture for his SAE at Wuebker Farms. Jamie Hart placed first in her division of ag communications for her SAE at WTGR broadcasting farm news. Shelbie Schmitmeyer placed first in her dairy placement for her job at Line View Farms, and Aaron Knapke placed first for his poultry SAE at Knapke Farms.

Other accomplishments achieved by Versailles FFA members included awards in ag sales and middle school wildlife. The ag sales team placed first in the state and consisted of team members Hallie Mills, Deanna Hesson, Isaac Gehret and Dallas Hess. The middle school wildlife team placed first in the state and consisted of team members Caleb Kaiser, Jayden Groff, Dalton Hesson, Carter Luthman, Wesley Gehet, Noah Brown, Owen Gehret, Caleb Fraley and Ayden Bergman. Caleb Kaiser also was recognized as the first place individual in the state.

Three officers also were awarded pins for being gold rated officers from the Ohio FFA Association. Those officers awarded include: Toby George, gold rated treasurer; Hallie Mills, gold rated secretary; and Courtney Batten, gold rated reporter.

Versailles FFA had 56 members who attended the statec. The students that attended were: Aaron Knapke, Toby George, Jacob Wuebker, Cole Luthman, Sean Besecker, Isaac Gehret, Ben Albers, Marcus Berger, Dallas Hess, Kobe Eppely, Xavier Grillot, Cody Williams, Alex Kaiser, Sam Gilmore, Ian Gehret, Troy May, Austin Timmerman, Dalton Hesson, Caden Buschur, Katelyn Knapke, Melissa Gigandet, Paige Platfoot, Courtney Batten, Darian Feltz, Victoria Wuebker, Cayla Batten, Breanna Nieport, Tessa Tyo, Ashley Petitjean, Jamie Hart, Renea Schmitmeyer, Haley Mangen, Laura Wuebker, Deanna Hesson, Kayla Bohman, Kimberly Winner, Grace McEldowney, Caitlyn Luthman, Shelbie Schmitmeyer, Jamie Hoelscher, Chloe Grillot, Deanna Day, Amberlyn Riley, Hallie Mills, Ben Davis, Andrew Heckman, Gavin Lawrence, Owen Gehret, Caleb Kaiser, Wesley Gehret, Jayden Groff, Laura Wuebker, Carter Luthman, Colleen Gehret, Kylie Lyons, Dawson Petitjean Cress and Abby Petitjean.