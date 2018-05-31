Versailles FFA named No. 1 chapter in the state in growing leaders

COLUMBUS – The Versailles FFA chapter traveled to Columbus on May 3 and 4 to participate in the 90th annual State FFA Convention.
The theme of the 2018 convention was “I Can. We Will.” The convention is a way to recognize the accomplishments of FFA members and chapters throughout the state. Versailles was recognized in many areas including: top 10 chapter, state degrees, state CDE’s and proficiency winners.
On the morning of May 3, five proficiency finalists attended interviews, and six members of the Versailles FFA chapter presented three, 15-minute PowerPoint presentations that highlighted the three categories of the National FFA chapter application, which include: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening ag. Versailles was named among the top 10 chapters in each division and placed first in the state in growing leaders portion. Courtney Batten and Tessa Tyo presented the presentation for the growing leaders portion, Cole Luthman and Caden Buschur presented in the strengthening ag portion, and Marcus Berger and Isaac Gehret presented in the building communities portion. As a result of the presentations and interviews Versailles FFA was an overall chapter and named as an Ohio FFA Gold Medal Chapter.
The State FFA Degree is the highest degree in the state of Ohio. To receive the State FFA Degree, members must turn in their record books, along with an application. They must meet requirements in the area of SAE, chapter involvement and leadership roles. This year Versailles FFA had 14 members from the chapter receive this award, and they were recognized on May 4 at the convention. The members who received this degree were: Toby George, Jacob Wuebker, Ben Albers, Marcus Berger, Cole Luthman, Dallas Hess, Courtney Batten, Grace McEldowney, Kayla Bohman, Shelbie Schmitmeyer, Colleen Gehret, Gavin Lawrence, Andrew Heckman and Ben Davis.
The Versailles FFA also was well represented with proficiency winners at the State FFA Convention. Those who placed first in their proficiency award area will have their applications sent to the national level for further competition. Versailles FFA had five winners in their proficiency area which were: Toby George, Jacob Wuebker, Jamie Hart, Aaron Knapke and Shelbie Schmitmeyer. Toby George placed first in his division of diversified livestock for his SAE at Wuebker Farms. Jacob Wuebker won first place in his division of swine placement and second place in his diversified agriculture for his SAE at Wuebker Farms. Jamie Hart placed first in her division of ag communications for her SAE at WTGR broadcasting farm news. Shelbie Schmitmeyer placed first in her dairy placement for her job at Line View Farms, and Aaron Knapke placed first for his poultry SAE at Knapke Farms.
Other accomplishments achieved by Versailles FFA members included awards in ag sales and middle school wildlife. The ag sales team placed first in the state and consisted of team members Hallie Mills, Deanna Hesson, Isaac Gehret and Dallas Hess. The middle school wildlife team placed first in the state and consisted of team members Caleb Kaiser, Jayden Groff, Dalton Hesson, Carter Luthman, Wesley Gehet, Noah Brown, Owen Gehret, Caleb Fraley and Ayden Bergman. Caleb Kaiser also was recognized as the first place individual in the state.
Three officers also were awarded pins for being gold rated officers from the Ohio FFA Association. Those officers awarded include: Toby George, gold rated treasurer; Hallie Mills, gold rated secretary; and Courtney Batten, gold rated reporter.
Versailles FFA had 56 members who attended the statec. The students that attended were: Aaron Knapke, Toby George, Jacob Wuebker, Cole Luthman, Sean Besecker, Isaac Gehret, Ben Albers, Marcus Berger, Dallas Hess, Kobe Eppely, Xavier Grillot, Cody Williams, Alex Kaiser, Sam Gilmore, Ian Gehret, Troy May, Austin Timmerman, Dalton Hesson, Caden Buschur, Katelyn Knapke, Melissa Gigandet, Paige Platfoot, Courtney Batten, Darian Feltz, Victoria Wuebker, Cayla Batten, Breanna Nieport, Tessa Tyo, Ashley Petitjean, Jamie Hart, Renea Schmitmeyer, Haley Mangen, Laura Wuebker, Deanna Hesson, Kayla Bohman, Kimberly Winner, Grace McEldowney, Caitlyn Luthman, Shelbie Schmitmeyer, Jamie Hoelscher, Chloe Grillot, Deanna Day, Amberlyn Riley, Hallie Mills, Ben Davis, Andrew Heckman, Gavin Lawrence, Owen Gehret, Caleb Kaiser, Wesley Gehret, Jayden Groff, Laura Wuebker, Carter Luthman, Colleen Gehret, Kylie Lyons, Dawson Petitjean Cress and Abby Petitjean.
Six Versailles FFA members prepared and presented a presentation of a portion of the national chapter application. Versailles placed in the top 10 in the state for the building communities and strengthening ag divisions and was recognized as the first place in the growing leaders portion. The group of members who presented for national chapter include (l-r) Tessa Tyo, Caden Buschur, Cole Luthman, Marcus Berger, Isaac Gehret and Courtney Batten.
The Versailles FFA chapter received a national chapter award for a top 10 chapter in the building communities division. Members who received the award were (l-r) State FFA President Ryan Mathews, Isaac Gehret and Marcus Berger.
The Versailles FFA chapter received a national chapter award for a top 10 chapter in Ohio in the strengthening ag division. Members who presented were (l-r) Cole Luthman and Caden Buschur.
The Versailles FFA chapter was named a top 10 chapter in Ohio and received a gold rating. Members who accepted this award include (l-r) Dallas Hess and Toby George.
Versailles FFA members that attended the state FFA convention include (back row, l-r) Carter Luthman, Wesley Gehret, Ian Gehret, Troy May, Dalton Hesson, Sam Gilmore, Tessa Tyo, Deanna Hesson, Gavin Lawrence, Tori Wuebker, Dallas Hess, Darian Feltz, Marcus Berger, Caden Buschur, Isaac Gehret, Ben Albers, Kobe Epperly, Kylie Lyons, Dawson Petitjean-Cress, Xavier Grillot, Cody Williams, Austin Timmerman, Jaimee Hoelsher, Amberlyn Riley, Renea Schmitmeyer, and Kimberly Winner, (middle row, l-r) Ashley Petitjean, Grace McEldowney, Caitlyn Luthman, Melissa Gigandet, Paige Platfoot, Cole Luthman, Sean Besecker, Haley Mangen, Colleen Gehret, Deanna Day, Chloe Grillot, and Kayla Bohman, (front row, l-r) Caleb Kaiser, Jayden Groff, Alex Groff, Owen Gehret, Cayla Batten, Courtney Batten, Toby George, Aaron Knapke, Jacob Wuebker, Jaimee Hart, Shelbie Schmitmeyer, Laura Wuebker, Brianna Nieport, Abby Petitjean and Katelyn Knapke. Versailles FFA has one of the largest chapter delegations at state FFA convention.
The Versailles FFA had five proficiency finalists that received their awards at convention. These members include (l-r) Toby George, first place state diversfied livestock; Aaron Knapke, first place; Jacob Wuebker, first and second place; Jamie Hart, first place; and Shelbie Schmitmeyer, first place.
Versailles FFA ag sales team placed first overall and was recognized at the state FFA convention. Team members include (l-r) Deanna Hesson, Hallie Mills, Isaac Gehret and Dallas Hess.
The Versailles FFA middle school wildlife team placed first in the state and Caleb Kaiser placed first as an individual. The members who represented the team consisted of (l-r) Caleb Kaiser, Jayden Groff, Dalton Hesson, Carter Luthman, Wesley Gehret and Owen Gehret.
The Versailles FFA chapter secretary received a gold rating. The chapter secretary is Hallie Mills.
Versailles FFA members who received their state FFA degree at the state convention include (back row, l-r) Ben Davis, Dallas Hess, Gavin Lawrence, Andrew Heckman, Toby George, Jacob Wuebker, Cole Luthman, Marcus Berger, and Ben Albers, (front row, l-r) Shelbie Schmitmeyer, Courtney Batten, Kayla Bohman, Grace McEldowney and Colleen Gehret.
The Versailles FFA chapter Treasurer Toby George received a gold rating. Pictured (l-r) are Ohio FFA State Treasurer Emily Mullen and Versailles FFA Treasurer Toby George.
The Versailles FFA chapter was named the No. 1 chapter in Ohio in growing leaders division of the national FFA chapter. Members who presented were (l-r) Tessa Tyo and Courtney Batten.
