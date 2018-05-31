Tri-Village MVCTC FFA celebrates 2017-18 accomplishments

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village MVCTC FFA Chapter hosted its annual parent-member banquet on March 19.

Surrounded by more than150 parents, members and guests at the banquet, Tri-Village FFA members of the state qualifying career development event teams were recognized for placing in the top 15 in the state of Ohio. These teams were: urban soils, livestock evaluation and equine management.

Several $3,000 Tech Prep Scholarships through Sinclair Community College and Miami Valley CTC were handed out to the following seniors: Jasmine Hileman, Tanner Jones, Kara Hollingerand Brittany Brewer.

Greenhand and Chapter FFA Degrees were awarded to freshman and sophomore members, Chapter Proficiency Awards and Star/Outstanding Members also were honored.

The Tri-Village MVCTC FFA thanked Stockslager’s Greenhouse & Garden Center, Tim Brandt Hog Farms, Hollinger Excavating, Slone Livestock, Crawford Farm’s, Beck’s Seed – Rob Godown, Cargill, G3 Family Farms for the banquet preparations and all of the sponsors throughout the 2017-18 school year.

Tri-Village Agriculture Education and FFA is a satellite program of Miami Valley Career Technology Center, Clayton.