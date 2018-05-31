Posted on by

Tri-Village MVCTC FFA celebrates 2017-18 accomplishments


The Tri-Village MVCTC FFA chapter 2018-19 officer team consists of (l-r) Student Advisor Brenden Durst, Reporter Madison Crawford, Vice President Jonathon Crawford, Treasurer Gavin Lochard, President Maddie Downing, Sentinel Jared Godown, Secretary Rorie Stump and Historian Jenna Godown.

The Tri-Village MVCTC FFA chapter 2018-19 officer team consists of (l-r) Student Advisor Brenden Durst, Reporter Madison Crawford, Vice President Jonathon Crawford, Treasurer Gavin Lochard, President Maddie Downing, Sentinel Jared Godown, Secretary Rorie Stump and Historian Jenna Godown.


Courtesy photo

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village MVCTC FFA Chapter hosted its annual parent-member banquet on March 19.

Surrounded by more than150 parents, members and guests at the banquet, Tri-Village FFA members of the state qualifying career development event teams were recognized for placing in the top 15 in the state of Ohio. These teams were: urban soils, livestock evaluation and equine management.

Several $3,000 Tech Prep Scholarships through Sinclair Community College and Miami Valley CTC were handed out to the following seniors: Jasmine Hileman, Tanner Jones, Kara Hollingerand Brittany Brewer.

Greenhand and Chapter FFA Degrees were awarded to freshman and sophomore members, Chapter Proficiency Awards and Star/Outstanding Members also were honored.

The Tri-Village MVCTC FFA thanked Stockslager’s Greenhouse & Garden Center, Tim Brandt Hog Farms, Hollinger Excavating, Slone Livestock, Crawford Farm’s, Beck’s Seed – Rob Godown, Cargill, G3 Family Farms for the banquet preparations and all of the sponsors throughout the 2017-18 school year.

Tri-Village Agriculture Education and FFA is a satellite program of Miami Valley Career Technology Center, Clayton.

The Tri-Village MVCTC FFA chapter 2018-19 officer team consists of (l-r) Student Advisor Brenden Durst, Reporter Madison Crawford, Vice President Jonathon Crawford, Treasurer Gavin Lochard, President Maddie Downing, Sentinel Jared Godown, Secretary Rorie Stump and Historian Jenna Godown.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Tri-Village-FFA-WEB.jpgThe Tri-Village MVCTC FFA chapter 2018-19 officer team consists of (l-r) Student Advisor Brenden Durst, Reporter Madison Crawford, Vice President Jonathon Crawford, Treasurer Gavin Lochard, President Maddie Downing, Sentinel Jared Godown, Secretary Rorie Stump and Historian Jenna Godown. Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU