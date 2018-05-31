Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA attends 90th state convention

COLUMBUS – The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter attended Ohio’s state convention on May 3 and 4.

The convention was held in Columbus at the state fairgrounds. Members who attended were Justin Miller, Grant Stachler, Zeb Hannan, Sidnie Hunt, Olivia Murphy, Blake Scholl, Elijah Livingston, Will Hall, Mason Hiestand, Lindsay Johns, Kya Lavy, Emily Schmitz, Leah Scholl, Taylor Stachler and Taylor Cunningham. Both advisors Carmen Hartzell and Gwen Bergman attended as well. Mississinawa Valley traveled with Franklin Monroe-MVCTC FFA Chapter members and advisor Kevin Bergman.

That Thursday the members took a tour of a local shrimp farm, Twin T Shrimp Farm. The members got to tour the facilities of its fresh salt water shrimp farm. Students saw the different sizes and up close qualities of the shrimp. After seeing how the farm is ran the members then got to taste some of the shrimp.

The members went to The Ohio State University and received a campus tour from one of Mississinawa Valley’s recent graduates, Shaiann Livingston. Following the campus tour all members went to the state fairgrounds in Columbus and took a look at the career show before attending the second session of the day where Madison Stachler placed third in the state in the proficiency category of agricultural services.

After the session was over both schools went back to the hotel, ate pizza and played cards or went swimming.

On that Friday students went to the third and fourth session where MV’s chapter was recognized as a gold rated chapter, which means that the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA is in the top 10 percent of Ohio’s FFA chapters. There was one officer, Cody Dirksen, who was recognized for his gold rated 2017-18 treasurer book.

After eating dinner and meeting up with parents of state degree recipients, students went to the fifth and final session of the convention. Members listened to one of their own, Zeb Hannan, play the tuba in state band. The state degree recipients for this year were Justin Miller and Grant Stachler.

The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter is a satellite of Miami Valley Career Technology Center.