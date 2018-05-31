Walmart robber, others sentenced

DARKE COUNTY — Erika Hall, age 28, of Greenville, was sentenced on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony carrying penalties of up to 11 years in prison and a potential $20,000 fine, Tuesday.

The charges stem from an incident in March in which Hall allegedly brandished a deadly weapon while fleeing from a robbery at Walmart in Greenville. Hall was later arrested after boasting about the crime on social media. Her previous criminal history includes charges for trafficking, vandalism and tampering with evidence.

Hall pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery while a second count was dismissed in accordance with an agreement between Hall’s attorney, Randall Braeden, and Darke County Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley. Judge Jonathan P. Hein then accepted Hall’s plea and found her guilty. Hein sentenced the defendant to a five-year prison term, with credit for 81 days already served.

Kurt Brown, age 31, also of Greenville, was sentenced on charges of domestic violence, a third-degree felony carrying penalties of up to three years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine, Thursday. Brown pleaded guilty to the charge in April, at which point two additional counts of felonious assault were dismissed as part of an agreement between Brown and the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office. Brown’s record includes previous convictions for domestic violence. Judge Hein sentenced Brown to 60 months probation.

Jason Hunt, age 25, of Greenville, was sentenced on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Hunt’s previous record includes a conviction in 2014 for breaking into his girlfriend’s home in New Madison and threatening her with a firearm, as well as alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine use.

Hunt’s attorney, Randall Braeden, said the latest charges stemmed from an incident in which a criminal informant flagged his client down as he was driving into Greenville on OH-571 and asked if he could purchase some meth. Hunt allegedly said he didn’t have any to sell but knew someone who did.

“I know I’ve been in front of you a few times before,” Hunt said in a letter he’d written to the judge prior to his appearance Thursday. “But I don’t want you to think it’s because I haven’t learned my lesson. I’m not out there selling drugs.”

“Let me stop you right there,” Judge Hein replied. “That’s bad logic. That’s what’s going to get you into your next felony.”

Hein sentenced Hunt to 30 days in Darke County Jail with two days’ credit, as well as an option for work release.

“I hope you’re right,” Hein told the defendant. “That makes sense when you say you’re learning. But you need to step it up. The first thing you need to do if someone tries to sell you drugs is pick up your phone and dial 548-2020. That’ll get you to a drug detective in about three minutes, and that’ll send the cockroaches scurrying away.”

Erika Hall, age 28, of Greenville, was sentenced on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, after brandishing a weapon while robbing the Greenville Walmart. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Erika-Hall.jpg Erika Hall, age 28, of Greenville, was sentenced on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, after brandishing a weapon while robbing the Greenville Walmart. Tony Baker | The Daily Advocate

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com