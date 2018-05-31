Versailles FFA visits the Health Care Center

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA visited the Health Care Center on May 14 for its monthly visit.

The FFA members visited with the residents and held a small petting zoo for the residents to play with the animals. The animals included kittens, puppies and chicks.

Jon Gehret provided the puppies, Keller Feed and Grain provided the baby chicks and Wuebker Farms provided the kittens.

FFA members who attended the nursing home visit include: Zach Watren, Dawson Petitjean-Cress, Jon Gehret, Maddy Henry, Abby Petitjean, Kennedy Hughes and Laura Wuebker.