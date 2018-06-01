Juvenile stabbed in Greenville

GREENVILLE – Greenville police are investigating the stabbing of a juvenile on Thursday night.

Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched to Riffle Avenue on a report of a fight at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a juvenile with a stab wound. Greenville Rescue was called to the scene, and the juvenile was subsequently flown by Care Flight to Children’s Hospital in Dayton.

The Greenville Police Department also received assistance from the Greenville Fire Department, Union City Police Department and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The matter continue to be under investigation.