Midmark awards $20,000 Technical Scholarship to Devin Huelskamp

DAYTON – Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment solutions, announced Devin Huelskamp as the Midmark Technical Scholarship Award recipient for 2018.

Huelskamp is a senior at St. Henry High School and will attend Wright State University to study electrical engineering. He will intern at Midmark during summer breaks, beginning in production this summer and gain more responsibilities each year. The $20,000 scholarship will be paid out incrementally throughout his four-year program. After college graduation, Huelskamp will commit to at least three years of employment with Midmark.