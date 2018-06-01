Robert and Mary Beasecker Engineering Scholarship awarded to Greenville students

GREENVILLE – Two Greenville High School seniors were awarded the Robert and Mary Beasecker Engineering Scholarship during the senior awards presentation ceremony held May 24.

The $5,000 award is made annually to a Greenville student who plans to attend college in pursuit of an undergraduate degree in an engineering field. This year, two scholarships were awarded: one to Jacob Subler, who will attend the University of Akron studying surveying and mapping, and the second to Matthew Hounshell, who plans to study an undetermined engineering discipline at The Ohio State University.

The scholarship program was established as a memorial to Greenville residents John and Mary Beasecker and is administered by the Greenville Schools Foundation. John Beasecker was a World War II veteran and retired as an engineering supervisor for General Motors Detroit Diesel Allison Division in 1981 after a career lasting more than 39 years.