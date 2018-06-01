Posted on by

Mote & Associates awards scholarships to Greenville’s Jacob Subler, Versailles’ Danielle Winner


Danielle Winner of Versailles earned a $1,000 scholarship from Mote & Associates. Pictured are (front row) Dale Winner, Cheryl Winner, Danielle Winner, Michael Henderson, (back row) Jerry McClannan and Louis Bergman.

Danielle Winner of Versailles earned a $1,000 scholarship from Mote & Associates. Pictured are (front row) Dale Winner, Cheryl Winner, Danielle Winner, Michael Henderson, (back row) Jerry McClannan and Louis Bergman.


Courtesy photo

Jacob Subler of Greenville earned a $1,000 scholarship from Mote & Associates. Pictured are (front row) Jacob Subler and Jerry McClannan, (back row) Christena Sharp, Dan Subler, Monty Sharp, Michael Bruns, Michael Henderson and Louis Bergman.


Courtesy photo

GREENVILLE – Mote & Associates, Inc., Engineers and Land Surveyors of Greenville announced its 2017-18 scholarship award winners.

The firm established a scholarship in October of 2002 at a celebration to honor the founder of the firm, Richard Mote, for his 30 years of dedicated leadership and his passion for engineering and surveying. Commendable students seeking a post high school education in the field of engineering, surveying, architecture or a closely related field of study are eligible to apply for the scholarship. College students currently pursuing a degree in the aforementioned fields are eligible to apply along with high school seniors.

Two $1,000 scholarships were awarded this year. Receiving the Mote & Associates’ scholarships for the 2017-18 academic year at the office of Mote & Associates, Inc., 214 W. Fourth St., Greenville, were Jacob Subler, a 2018 graduate of Greenville High School, who is heading off for his first year of college to study mapping and surveying at Cincinnati State, and Danielle Winner, a 2018 graduate of Versailles High School, who will be pursuing an architectural engineering degree at the University of Cincinnati.

For more information regarding the Mote & Associates scholarship, contact the firm at 937-548-7511 or through its website at www.moteassociates.com.

Danielle Winner of Versailles earned a $1,000 scholarship from Mote & Associates. Pictured are (front row) Dale Winner, Cheryl Winner, Danielle Winner, Michael Henderson, (back row) Jerry McClannan and Louis Bergman.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_Danille-Winner-WEB.jpgDanielle Winner of Versailles earned a $1,000 scholarship from Mote & Associates. Pictured are (front row) Dale Winner, Cheryl Winner, Danielle Winner, Michael Henderson, (back row) Jerry McClannan and Louis Bergman. Courtesy photo

Jacob Subler of Greenville earned a $1,000 scholarship from Mote & Associates. Pictured are (front row) Jacob Subler and Jerry McClannan, (back row) Christena Sharp, Dan Subler, Monty Sharp, Michael Bruns, Michael Henderson and Louis Bergman.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_Jacob-Subler-WEB.jpgJacob Subler of Greenville earned a $1,000 scholarship from Mote & Associates. Pictured are (front row) Jacob Subler and Jerry McClannan, (back row) Christena Sharp, Dan Subler, Monty Sharp, Michael Bruns, Michael Henderson and Louis Bergman. Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU