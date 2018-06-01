Faithful Sons Quartet entertains Union City Lions

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions held its Spring Ladies Night on May 8.
The Lions and their guests enjoyed a meal prepared by Bouser’s Barn.
After dinner, the group was entertained by the Faithful Sons Quartet. The four members of the quartet are John Short, John Sipe, Kent Waller and Kim Gilbert. The quartet sang many Gospel songs for the group and the evening was enjoyed by all.
Union City Lion President Blake Clevenger presents the 55 year award to retired Lion Kenny Ayers. Ayers and his wife, Nancy, were the guests of honor at the May 8 Ladies Night.
Faithful Sons Quartet performed at the Union City Lions’ Ladies Night.
