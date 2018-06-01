Rudnick and Hosek Law Firm to sponsor Annie’s Star Spangled Gala

GREENVILLE – Rudnick and Hosek Law Firm in Greenville is supporting Garst Museum and the National Annie Oakley Center as Silver Sponsors of Annie’s Star Spangled Gala.

Held on June 9, the firm’s donation of a two-night stay at Governor’s Crossing condo in Sevierville, Tennessee will be an auction item. Featuring an indoor water park, this would be the perfect place for a January or February 2019 stay in this two-bedroom fully furnished condo.

That evening is a chance to join in on some fun with live and silent auctions, lots of raffles, door prizes and light appetizers. Individuals can view the many varied auction and raffle prizes at https://www.flickr.com/photos/garstgala2018/ with more being added daily.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Garst Museum. This is a FUNdraiser for the Garst Museum and The National Annie Oakley Center. The Gala costs $20 per person or $15 for Garst members with paid reservations by June 6. Tables of six or more can be reserved. Dress is casual.

Wines, courtesy of The Bistro off Broadway, and various beers from Montage and Friends of the Museum are available on a donation basis. Garst beer or wine glasses from JAFE Decorating are available for purchase for $3.

Brian Rismiller will be the live auctioneer, and Garst Board member Steve Gruber will be the announcer for the evening.

Call Garst Museum at 937-548-5250 for reservations.