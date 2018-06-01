Registration opens for Karlh McCallister Memorial Golf Tournament

GREENVILLE – Summer will be here soon, and it’s time again to register your golf team for the ninth annual Karlh McCallister Memorial Golf Tournament on June 16 at Turtle Creek Golf Course, Greenville.

The golf outing will have a noon shotgun start with dinner, reverse raffle and live auction to follow.

The event is the major fundraiser for Bridges to College. The goal of the organization is to help and educate families in Darke County that obtaining a higher education beyond high school is possible through one-on-one mentoring, campus visits, scholarships, FAFSA filing assistance and researching financial aid. Bridge to College currently serves Greenville, Ansonia and Franklin Monroe school systems.

Those who will be out of town or are not golfers can still support the tournament by being a tee sponsor – have a name, company name or organization’s name on a sign with the logo of an alma mater or favorite college/university.

More information is available at www.bridges2college.org.