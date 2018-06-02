Darke County Republican Women schedule meeting

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Republican Women will meet on June 11.

Matt Staugler, with the Darke County Visitor’s Bureau, will be the guest speaker at this month’s meeting.

The Darke County Republican Women meeting will be on June 11 at Chestnut Village, Brethren Retirement Community. The dinner will start at 6 p.m. The cost is $10 a person, and the meeting will follow dinner.

Guests should call in dinner reservation to Wavelene Denniston at 547-6477 by June 8. Those who would prefer to come to just the meeting and listen to Staugler, there is no charge.